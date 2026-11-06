Woman Arrested After Hit-And-Run Crash Injures Four On Bear Valley Road In Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old Apple Valley woman was arrested following a two-vehicle crash that injured four people and prompted an approximately five-hour road closure Thursday night.

The crash was reported at about 11:46 p.m. on November 5, 2026, on Bear Valley Road, east of Kiowa Road. Deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station responded along with personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and ConFire.

According to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a silver Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound in the number one lane when a gray Dodge Charger entered the roadway from the parking lot at 20920 Bear Valley Road.

Investigators said the Charger, driven by Tina Marie Valdez, entered directly into the Nissan’s path, and the Nissan collided with it.

All four people involved sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe and were transported to local hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

The victims were identified as a 19-year-old woman, an 18-year-old male passenger and a 53-year-old male passenger, all residents of Apple Valley. Authorities did not specify each person’s injuries.

Following the crash, Valdez left the scene “without providing the required information or rendering aid,” according to the statement.

Deputies located Valdez and arrested her on suspicion of felony hit-and-run involving injury, a violation of California Vehicle Code section 20001(a).

An investigator from the sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team responded and is continuing the investigation.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road, along with Bear Valley Outer Highway South, were closed between Kiowa Road and Multnomah Road for approximately five hours. Investigators documented the scene, collected evidence and interviewed witnesses during the closure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 844-909-3006, texting REPORT to that number, or using the department’s online tip portal.

(Photo by: Tammy Jo Farrar-Pelletier)

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