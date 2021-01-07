All News
Woman arrested after giving a deputy a counterfeit license while trying to pick up her vehicle
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 29-year-old Hesperia woman was arrested after giving a deputy a counterfeit license while trying to pick up her vehicle, officials said.
On January 5, 2021, the suspect, Stephanie Ruiz, went to the Victorville Police Department to pick up her vehicle, which had been held in connection to a separate investigation.
According to a sheriff’s news release, deputy S. Lenihan requested and obtained Ruiz’ California Driver License to verify her identity and ownership of the vehicle. “Lenihan noticed several errors on the license, which through his training and experience, led him to determine it to be a counterfeit. It was discovered Ruiz did not possess a current driver’s license, as it had previously been suspended,” stated the release.
Ruiz was interviewed and subsequently arrested. She was booked at High Desert Detention Center for forgery and forging an official seal, both felony offenses.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Homeless woman found dead near Winco in Victorville identified
-
All News3 days ago
18-year-old killed in Hesperia shooting identified
-
All News4 days ago
Driver killed in head-on crash Monday morning in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Barstow man wanted for attempted murder killed in Hesperia OIS
-
All News2 days ago
Raising Cane’s coming to Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
More contagious COVID-19 strain found in San Bernardino County
-
All News6 days ago
3 injured in New Year’s Eve shooting in Victorville
-
All News14 hours ago
Homicide investigation after shooting on Third Ave in Hesperia