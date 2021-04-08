Woman arrested after firing gun near a homeless encampment in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville arrested a 43-year-old homeless woman after she allegedly fired multiple rounds near an encampment, officials said.

On April 7, 2021, at about 8:30 AM., deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to a field in the area of Hook Boulevard and El Evado Road for reports of a person firing a gun.

When deputies arrived, they located the suspect, later identified as Kelly Alcala.

According to a news release, “the suspect was detained and during a search of the area, a Polymer 80 handgun and several shell cases were recovered.”

Alcala was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for shooting at an inhabited dwelling/vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm in public. Officials said no injuries or damage were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy D. Jones or Deputy M. Bellamy at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.