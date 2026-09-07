Woman Arrested After Allegedly Trespassing, Striking Victim With Shovel In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old transient woman was arrested after allegedly striking a person in the arm with a shovel while trespassing in Victorville, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 6:48 p.m. on September 5, 2026, in the 16500 block of Stoddard Wells Road.

Deputies responded to the location regarding a report of a person trespassing, according to information provided by Jenny Smith, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

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After arriving, deputies learned that Kristy Nicole Hernandez, 38, had allegedly struck the victim in the arm with a shovel after she was asked to leave the location. The victim was able to take the shovel away from Hernandez, according to Smith.

Deputies arrested Hernandez and transported her to the High Desert Detention Center.

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According to San Bernardino County booking logs, Hernandez is listed as a transient and was booked on PC 245(a)(1), assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. Her bail was set at $40,000.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court at 8 a.m. on September 9, 2026, in Department NF, according to the booking information.

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