All News
Woman angry over store’s mask policy assaults security guard
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to the Vallarta Supermarket after a woman became angry with employees when she was told she must wear a mask to be in the store, officials said.
At about 6:21 PM on September 15th an unknown female was inside the supermarket in the 12300 block of Mariposa Road when she began yelling and threatening employees before exiting the store.
Sheriff’s officials said a security guard followed the woman and attempted to film her and the vehicle she was getting into, with a cell phone.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodrigues told VVNG the female saw him recording and grabbed the phone from him.
“He retrieved the phone and the female attempted to take it a second time, scratching the victim in the process. She was not able to take the phone a second time,” stated Rodriguez.
The unidentified female left the location in a silver Chevrolet sedan and has not been located as of this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Semi truck involved in crash after running red light on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
Traffic Operation conducted in Adelanto and Apple Valley results in 67 citations
-
All News7 days ago
Visitors to Big Bear asked to postpone trips due to threat from El Dorado Fire
-
All News3 days ago
Public invited to welcome fallen soldier home along procession route
-
All News3 days ago
$100k reward offered in ambush shooting of 2 Los Angeles deputies
-
All News2 days ago
Woman arrested for collecting over $85k in unemployment insurance fraud
-
All News1 day ago
Victorville Police searching for residential robbery suspect
-
All News23 hours ago
Free tire disposal this Saturday in Apple Valley