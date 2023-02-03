15 freeway
Woman and infant transported by ambulance after rollover crash on I-15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman and an infant were transported by ambulance after a rollover crash on the 15 freeway.
It happened at about 4:00 pm, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, between Main and Joshua Streets in Hesperia.
The crash involved a large white SUV with front-end damage and a four-door sedan that overturned and landed on its roof.
San Bernardino County Fire along with emergency personnel arrived on scene and transported an adult female and a young child to a local hospital. The occupants of the SUV were checked out and declined medical transport.
Traffic on the southbound side of the freeway was jammed for many miles. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.
