Woman and infant killed on I-15 connected to Motel 6 murder investigation in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman and her infant baby killed by a hit-and-run driver on the I-15 freeway are connected with a homicide investigation at the Motel 6 in Victorville, officials said.

On Monday, May 18, 2020 at 8:41 p.m. deputies responded to the motel in the 16900 block of Stoddard Wells Road for reports of a fight.

When deputies arrived, they found a 56-year-old male from Temecula unresponsive on the floor of the motel room and they began lifesaving measures. He was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Officials said deputies received information that two suspects, along with an infant child in a stroller, entered the victim’s motel room and assaulted and robbed both victims. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s rental car prior to deputies’ arrival.

Homicide Detectives were called to the location to conduct the investigation.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “detectives interviewed several subjects in the area and determined the suspects were unknown to the victims and randomly entered the victim’s motel room where they assaulted and robbed them. Detectives continued to investigate and search for the suspects throughout the night.”

(Photo: Christopher & Carrie Malman)

On Wednesday, May 20th at 5:41 a.m. an off-duty California Highway Patrol Officer was traveling northbound on the I-15 freeway south of Cima Road and observed an adult female down in the northbound #1 lane, and a short distance away found a deceased infant.

“It appears the female and the infant may have been trying to cross the freeway and were struck by a passing vehicle and the involved driver did not stop,” officials said. “While on scene, CHP officers located the murder victims stolen rental vehicle in a nearby ditch.”

(Credit: Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

A short time later, CHP received a call from a driver reporting a male subject walking on the southbound I-15 about a mile south of the accident scene. CHP officers made contact with the male and identified him as 43-year-old Calvin Pittman, a resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Officers detained Pittman and notified Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives. Calvin Pittman was interviewed by Homicide Detectives and later arrested and booked for Murder.

The Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to investigate the fatal hit and run collision. MAIT investigators believe the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run was a semi-truck and may have been unaware of what they struck in the roadway.

(Photo: Christopher & Carrie Malman)

Investigators are asking anyone that may have been traveling on the I-15 freeway near Cima Road in the early morning hours of May 20th and may have information about, or witnessed this collision, to contact Detective Gerardo Moreno, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

Related Article: Murder investigation at Motel 6 in Victorville

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.