Woman and child airlifted after a Friday morning crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman and child were airlifted after an early Friday morning crash in Adelanto.

It happened at about 6:15 am, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the intersection of Kemper Avenue and Stevens Street. The accident involved a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV and a semi.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and reported the SUV had major damage and the female driver was trapped inside. Firefighters reported they had a total of three patients, two of them in critical condition and a third with minor injuries.

Firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the 32-year-old woman from the mangled SUV. The extrication lasted approximately 20 minutes.

Crews requested two helicopters to respond and land at the nearby fire station. A juvenile from the SUV was flown via a Reach helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center and the woman was flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station.

