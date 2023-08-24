Woman and child airlifted after a DUI driver rear-ended them in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after slamming into a vehicle occupied by two adults and two children.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, along Silica Drive near Seventh Avenue in Victorville.

The City of Victorville Fire Department responded to the incident and located two vehicles described as a silver Nissan sedan with rear-end damage and a black Honda sedan with front-end damage.

Firefighters reported a “door pop” would be required to help remove a person trapped inside the silver sedan that was occupied by two adults and two children.

A Mercy Air helicopter was requested to airlift a critically injured adult woman to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. Firefighters later upgraded the condition of a pediatric patient and requested a second helicopter. The child was transported to the landing zone at Desert Valley Hospital and subsequently airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center via Mercy Air 22. The adult male and the other child declined medical transportation at the scene.

The male driver of a black Honda was not injured and was later arrested for DUI. According to arrest records, Omar Maya, a resident of Victorville, was charged with VC23153(A)(B) — DUI Alcohol and is being held on a $250,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on August 25th.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

