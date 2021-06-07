Woman and 5-month-old baby killed in Apple Valley crash identified

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County coroner’s office identified a 23-year-old Apple Valley woman and her 5-month old baby killed in a head-on crash Sunday afternoon in Apple Valley.

At about 2:23 pm, on June 6, 2021, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision involving a Ford Crown Victoria and a Toyota Corolla in the area of Deep Creek Road and Poppy Road.

Jasmine Amesquita and her baby Ragnar Segovia, both residents of Apple Valley, were pronounced dead at the scene.

(JGKIX — YouTube)

California Highway Patrol officials said for reasons still under investigation, the driver of the Toyota veered into the northbound lane of Deep Creek Road, directly into the Ford’s path of travel.

The male driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries and was transported by Reach Air to Loma Linda Medical Center. Three juvenile passengers in the Toyota sustained minor injuries and were also airlifted to LLUMC.

The 49-year-old female driver of the Ford was transported by Reach Air to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

(Baby Ragnar — Facebook)

Jasmine’s sister Isabel Reyes created a Gofundme campaign to raise funds and help bury them both.

“This is hard on our family as we had to bury the father of Jasmine’s 3 precious boys just two months ago and now her and baby Ragnar,” stated Isabel. “Please if you can donate, anything will help and we are so grateful. Jazzy leaves behind two boys, little Christian 4 years old, and Logan 3 years old. Please help us bury our little sister and baby nephew. Thank You and God Bless.”

According to Jasmine’s friends, her longtime boyfriend and father of her children passed away two months ago. “R.I.P Jasmine and your sweet baby boy Ragnar. You are with your love and Ragnar is with his daddy. Fly high and watch over your sweet baby boys Baby Christian and Logan,” commented Suzee Gomez.

Donations can be made via the following link: Help bury our beloved sister & baby nephew

(Jasmine Segovia — Facebook)

CHP said drugs and or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

Related Article: 2 killed, 4 injured in crash on Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.