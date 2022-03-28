Woman airlifted to hospital after being ejected from car crash in Victorville￼￼

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to a trauma center after being ejected from a car crash in Victorville.

At about 6:24 pm, on March 27, 2022, the Victorville City Fire Department was dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover crash near Mojave Drive and Topaz Road.

For reasons still unknown, the female driver of a silver 2012 Kia Forte lost control and overturned into the desert , causing the female driver to be ejected.

According to preliminary information, the collision possibly occurred a couple of hours before the victim was found.

Mercy Air 2 was requested to airlift the woman to Loma Linda University Medical Center with critical injures. An update on her condition was not available at the time of this article.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the traffic collision and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

