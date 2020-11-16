woman airlifted from rollover crash on D Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman injured in a Sunday evening rollover crash in Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center.

It happened at about 6:24 PM, on November 15th and involved a single-vehicle in the 16300 block of N D Street.

For reasons still unknown, the driver lost control and crashed into a wooden utility pole along the east shoulder of the roadway. The impact caused the vehicle to flip over and land on its roof.

The utility pole was damaged and briefly caught fire. Victorville City Firefighters responded and put water on the flames.

Firefighters requested a medical helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center to airlift a female injured in the crash.

The accident prompted a brief closure in both directions on D Street near the Cemex plant as officials worked to clear the wreck.

