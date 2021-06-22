All News
Woman airlifted from crash on SR-18 in Lucerne Valley on Tuesday
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman injured in a Tuesday morning crash in Lucerne Valley was airlifted to a trauma center.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the three-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 10:17 am, on State Route 18, near Buena Vista Road on June 22, 2021.
CHP incident logs reported a woman injured in the crash was hunched over and having trouble breathing. San Bernardino County Fire requested a helicopter to airlift the patient to an out-of-area trauma center.
The accident prompted east and westbound lanes of the highway to be blocked as officers investigated and tow trucks worked to clear up the scene.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol .
