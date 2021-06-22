Woman airlifted from crash on SR-18 in Lucerne Valley on Tuesday

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman injured in a Tuesday morning crash in Lucerne Valley was airlifted to a trauma center.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the three-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 10:17 am, on State Route 18, near Buena Vista Road on June 22, 2021.

CHP incident logs reported a woman injured in the crash was hunched over and having trouble breathing. San Bernardino County Fire requested a helicopter to airlift the patient to an out-of-area trauma center.

The accident prompted east and westbound lanes of the highway to be blocked as officers investigated and tow trucks worked to clear up the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol .

(photo taken by Jane Wade)

(photo taken by Jane Wade)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.