All News
Woman airlifted from crash on Sheep Creek and El Mirage Roads Saturday night
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several people were injured in a T-bone crash at the intersection of Sheep Creek near El Mirage Roads Saturday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the traffic accident was reported at about 9:30 PM on August 8th and involved a silver Chevy Tahoe and a silver Ford F-150.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and located the Tahoe with major damage to the passenger side and used extrication tools to remove a young child. A female adult sitting in the front passenger was critically injured and a helicopter was requested to airlift her to a trauma center.
A CHP helicopter H-80 landed in the roadway and subsequently flew the injured woman to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Jessica Christopherson was on her way home from work when she drove up to the accident and heard children inside the SUV screaming and pulled over to call 911. Jessica said the little girl’s leg was pinned but when firefighters removed her from the vehicle she only had some scrapes.
According to Jessica, the dad in the Tahoe was okay and another little girl was shaken up and all three were taken by ground ambulance to LLUMC. The driver of the pickup truck sustained a gash to the back of his head.
Jessica told VVNG she’s almost been involved in several accidents on El Mirage Road due to people speeding and would like to see at least a 3-way stop sign instead of just one.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
I-15 crash that killed 1 adult and 2 juveniles remains under investigation
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — CHP officials are still investigating a triple-fatal crash that killed a 12, 15, and 18-year-old that were passengers in a mini-van on the I-15 freeway Saturday night in Baker.
The crash was reported on August 8, 2020, at approximately 7:00 pm, on the northbound I-15 freeway, near Mile Post Marker 144.50.
California Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a minivan, a 32- year-old woman from San Francisco, was driving at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the back of a 2019 Kenworth 3-Axle tractor truck and trailer combination that was traveling 25 mile-per-hour in the #3 lane.
After the initial impact, the Chrysler mini-van became wedged underneath the semi and caught fire.
The driver of the mini-van was able to exit her vehicle, and with the assistance of the semi driver, they pulled a 12-year-old male from the wreckage, who was later pronounced deceased.
Additionally, three other passengers from the minivan escaped before it became fully involved in flames; a 35-year-old female from San Francisco, a 16-year-old female, and a 9-year-old male.
After the flames were extinguished by fire personnel, two female passengers, ages 15 and 18, were found deceased inside the mini-van.
The driver of the van and its passengers were flown by helicopter to Las Vegas University Medical Center for moderate to serious injuries.
The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old male from Homer, Louisana, was uninjured.
The incident prompted officials to shut down the NB I-15 for several hours, including extended closure of the no. 1 and 3 lanes. Traffic traveling through the area was delayed for several hours.
CHP officials said they are still investigating the crash and have not determined if drugs/ and or alcohol were a contributing factor in this collision.
Anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol Barstow Office at (760)255-5900.
Related Article: At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
Man found dead at High Desert Inn Motel in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police said no foul play was suspected after a man was found dead at the High Desert Inn.
On Thursday, August 6, 2020, at approximately 1:02 a.m., deputies responded to High Desert Inn, located at 14320 Main Street, in reference to a medical aid call.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds said A 59-year-old male was found unresponsive at the incident location. “Deputies did not discover any signs of foul play,” stated Reynolds.
The spokeswoman said the investigation is being handled by the Coroner’s Division and had no other information available for release.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
All News
At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) – At least three people have been confirmed killed, and three others were airlifted from a crash that shut down a stretch of 15 freeway Saturday evening.
It happened just after 7 p.m. on the northbound I-15 near Baker after an SUV crashed into the back of a semi truck and caught fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene they located the vehicle fully involved in fire with an unknown amount occupants still trapped inside.
Scanner traffic indicated that the fire quickly spread from the SUV to the semi truck, which was described as a 53-foot general cargo truck loaded with clothing.
Scanner traffic also indicated that three helicopters landed on the freeway to transport a 15-year-old, a child, and the child’s mother to Las Vegas University Medical Center.
In all, 1 person sustained critical injuries, 3 others sustained moderate injuries, and at least 3 people were pronounced deceased onscene with a possible fourth person still in the wreckage, scanner traffic reported.
Firefighters had a knock-down of the fire at about 9:45 p.m.
The identification of the deceased is not expected to be released until next-of-kin has been notified.
Officers from the CHP Barstow Station are handling the investigation into the cause of the accident.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
- I-15 crash that killed 1 adult and 2 juveniles remains under investigation
- Woman airlifted from crash on Sheep Creek and El Mirage Roads Saturday night
- Man found dead at High Desert Inn Motel in Hesperia
- At least 3 killed, 3 airlifted in 15 freeway crash near Baker
- Motorcycle crash shuts down 15 Freeway in Hesperia
Trending
-
All News4 weeks ago
17-year-old Victorville girl dies from injuries after crash on La Mesa Rd and Cantina Dr
-
All News3 weeks ago
UPDATE: Lexis Meza was found safe
-
All News2 weeks ago
People are receiving an unsolicited package of seeds from China in the mail
-
All News4 weeks ago
7 ounces of meth and cash seized during traffic stop in Victorville, suspect on parole back in jail
-
All News4 days ago
Altercation over wearing a mask at a Rancho Cucamonga gas station turns violent
-
All News3 weeks ago
Apple Valley woman found dead inside home, husband arrested for murder
-
All News4 weeks ago
Truck driver found dead inside semi in Hesperia
-
All News2 weeks ago
San Bernardino Woman, 25, With No Underlying Conditions Dies From COVID-19