Woman airlifted after Tuesday morning crash with extrication in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to a trauma center after a traffic collision with extrication Tuesday morning in Hesperia.
It happened on February 22, 2022, at 7:09 am, on Centennial Street and Arrowhead Lake Road, and involved a black 2003 Chevy Impala and a 1993 International F-4900 wide steel truck.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and advised they had one person trapped. Firefighters used the jaws of life to remove the woman from the mangled vehicle and extrication was complete at 7:41 am.
The female driver was transported by ground ambulance to Hesperia Airport and subsequently flown via Mercy Air 22 to an out-of-area trauma center. An update on her condition was not available.
Motorists were encouraged to find alternate routes due to road closures caused by the accident.
The Hesperia Police Department is investigating the cause of the collision.
