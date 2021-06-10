All News
Woman airlifted after Thursday morning crash on D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman critically injured in a Thursday morning crash in old town Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center.
The crash involving a silver Volkswagen sedan and a Chevy Suburban was reported at 6:53 am, on June 10, 2021, at the intersection of D and Sixth Streets.
Victorville City firefighters responded to the crash and located two vehicles with major damage blocking the westbound lanes. The female driver of the sedan was critically injured and transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center where she was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
According to a witness, the sedan was going south on Sixth Street and blew the stop sign at D Street causing the accident. The driver of the Suburban was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.
The accident prompted deputies to temporarily shut down westbound lanes in order to allow for clean-up and removal of the vehicles. A light pole in front of the Victor Valley Transit Center was damaged.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
Woman and 5-month-old baby killed in Apple Valley crash identified
-
All News4 days ago
2 killed, 4 injured in crash on Deep Creek Road in Apple Valley
-
All News7 days ago
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting delivery driver in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
3 young girls killed another in critical condition after hit and run crash in Lucerne Valley
-
All News6 days ago
New Victorville hospital will replace St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley
-
All News2 days ago
Woman stabbed in Victorville, airlifted to hospital
-
All News3 days ago
Ten firearms along with 5,000 rounds of ammunition recovered in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Coroner ID’s 20-year-old killed in Saturday night crash