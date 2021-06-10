Woman airlifted after Thursday morning crash on D Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman critically injured in a Thursday morning crash in old town Victorville was airlifted to a trauma center.

The crash involving a silver Volkswagen sedan and a Chevy Suburban was reported at 6:53 am, on June 10, 2021, at the intersection of D and Sixth Streets.

Victorville City firefighters responded to the crash and located two vehicles with major damage blocking the westbound lanes. The female driver of the sedan was critically injured and transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center where she was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

According to a witness, the sedan was going south on Sixth Street and blew the stop sign at D Street causing the accident. The driver of the Suburban was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident prompted deputies to temporarily shut down westbound lanes in order to allow for clean-up and removal of the vehicles. A light pole in front of the Victor Valley Transit Center was damaged.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-2911.

