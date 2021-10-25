All News
Woman airlifted after rollover crash on D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver injured in a Monday morning rollover crash was airlifted to a trauma center.
It happened at about 8:21 am, on D Street near Eleventh Street, and involved a white Dodge Magnum. Victorville City Firefighters responded and determined the female driver was trapped and required extrication.
The woman was transported by AMR ambulance to the Victor Valley Global Medical Center helipad and was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center via Mercy 22.
Motorists exiting D Street from the NB I-15 joined other vehicles that were completely stopped for approximately 1-hour as the patient was transported and the scene was cleared up.
The cause of the accident is under investigation and no other injuries were reported.
