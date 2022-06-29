Woman airlifted after home explodes in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to a burn center after an overnight explosion at a home in Victorville.

It happened at about 2:54 am, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in the 14900 block of Adalane Ct.

Brenda Ogaz lives across the street and was awake when she heard a smaller explosion followed by a second one. “I looked out my window and the whole house was engulfed and there were what looked like fireworks coming out. We all rushed out to try and help but there was nothing we could do,” she said.

(Photo by Porscha PB Bozeman)

A woman with burns was rescued from the home and airlifted to a trauma center. An update on her condition was not available. A small dog was injured in the fire and was picked up by an animal control officer around 7:00 am. The officer also removed a deceased cat from a pile of debris.

The force caused extensive damage to both neighboring homes. A home across the street had the wooden front door blown off and another resident said he was pushed out of bed by the force.

The explosion caused a shockwave that was felt as far away as Yucca Loma Road in the Town of Apple Valley. Residents said that windows rattled and that it felt like an earthquake.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters at the scene confirmed that at least two homes would be red tagged and considered not inhabitable due to the damages.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

