Woman airlifted after crash on Standing Rock Ave in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted following a crash on Standing Rock Avenue and Japatul Road in Apple Valley.
It happened at about 2:28 pm, on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, and involved a Toyota RAV4 and a four-door Kia sedan.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the driver of the Toyota was trapped and two other occupants were also injured.
Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded and located the Toyota on its side and confirmed extrication would be required.
An airship was requested to land at the scene and airlift the woman to a trauma center. A total of three people were transported by ground ambulances to St. Mary’s hospital.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.
