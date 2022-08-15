Woman airlifted after crash on Palmdale Rd and Cantina St in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to a trauma center after a traffic collision Sunday afternoon in Victorville.

It happened at about 1:10 pm., on August 14, 2022, at the intersection of Cantina Street and Palmdale Road near the Walmart shopping center entrance.

The two-vehicle collision involved a white Lincoln Navigator and a silver four-door sedan. According to witness reports, the small vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran the red light.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department responded to the incident and reported they had one occupant trapped and requiring extrication. They requested a helicopter to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

The woman was rushed by ambulance and subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. An update on her condition is not available at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

