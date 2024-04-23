Woman airlifted after crash on Bear Valley Road near Second Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to a trauma center following a Monday afternoon traffic collision in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 12:13 pm, on April 22, 2024, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Second Avenue, near the entrance of the Tom’s Famous Family Restaurant. The two-vehicle collision involved a white 2006 Toyota Camry Solora and a Chevrolet van.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said the Chevy was traveling westbound on Bear Valley Road and stopped just east of Second Avenue attempting to turn southbound. The Toyota was eastbound on Bear Valley Road.

“The Toyota failed to stop at a red light at Second Avenue and broadsided the Chevrolet who was turning south into the shopping center,” stated Paslak.

The male driver of the Chevrolet sustained major injuries to the arm and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Several ice chests from the van including fruit, shrimp, sports drinks, chips, as well as other food items were scattered across the roadway.

The female driver of the Toyota sustained minor injuries to the arm and a possible head injury and was transported to a trauma center for treatment.

A Mercy Air helicopter landed at the Desert Valley helipad and subsequently airlifted the woman to a trauma center.

Eastbound traffic on Bear Valley Road was reduced to one lane while the vehicles were towed away and the scene was cleared up.





