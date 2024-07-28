Woman Airlifted After Collision with Parked Car on Arrowhead Lake Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. VVNG.com) — A woman was airlifted to a trauma center following a collision with a parked car on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:39 p.m. on July 27, 2024, at the entrance to the Deep Creek spillway/dam area, located at Arrowhead Lake Road and Saddle Dike Embankment.

A blue Subaru Outback was parked along the shoulder of the road when a green 2018 Tesla Model 3, traveling westbound, collided with the rear of the parked vehicle. The impact caused the Tesla to veer off the roadway and tumble down a steep embankment.

The driver of the Subaru said he was returning from a hike when he heard a loud crash. He hurried to the roadway and saw that his car had been rear-ended and pushed away from where it was parked. He then made his way down the embankment and found the female driver of the Tesla unconscious.

According to the Subaru driver, the woman regained consciousness and complained of stomach pain.

San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the scene and requested a medical helicopter. Mercy Air landed on the dam and airlifted the injured woman to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The California Highway Patrol’s Victorville station is currently investigating the cause of the accident.





