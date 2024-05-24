 
Woman Airlifted After Car Overturns Off NB I-15 Near Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 23, 2024 | 11:06 pmLast Updated: May 23, 2024 | 11:06 pm
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic accident on the northbound 15 freeway south of Stoddard Wells Road on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, resulted in a woman being airlifted to a trauma center.

The incident occurred when a white Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plates, veered off the freeway and rolled down a ravine along the right-hand shoulder.

Emergency personnel promptly arrived at the scene and found the female driver trapped inside the severely damaged vehicle.

Firefighters from the Victorville City Fire Department requested a helicopter to airlift the woman to an out-of-area trauma center due to the severity of her injuries.

At this time, an update on her condition is not available. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Victorville Station.

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 23, 2024 | 11:06 pmLast Updated: May 23, 2024 | 11:06 pm

