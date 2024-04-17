Woman Airlifted After Being Shot at Apple Valley Shell Gas Station, Suspect in Custody

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was shot in the parking lot of a Shell gas station Tuesday night in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened at about 7:06 PM on April 16, 2024, at the corner of Yucca Loma and Apple Valley Roads.

A nearby firefighter was one of the first at the scene and requested a helicopter to airlift a female who had been shot.

The female was transported by ground ambulance and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

According to a witness, the female was in the driver’s seat when she was shot at least twice in the upper torso by a male suspect.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

“The woman has been transported to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown, but she was awake and aware when she arrived at the hospital,” stated Rodriguez.

Deputies taped off the area of the gas pumps and around a white 2016 Kia Forte with shattered windows.

According to Rodriguez, the suspect has been located and is in the custody of deputies. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





