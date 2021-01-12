Woman, 91, dies after deputy-involved shooting in Spring Valley Lake

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 91-year-old woman shot during a deputy-involved shooting in Spring Valley Lake has died, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at about 9:34 am, in the community of Spring Valley Lake.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies responded to a report of unknown subjects attempting to break into a residence in the 17800 block of Sunburst Road.

“Deputies arrived and a woman, later identified as Betty Francois, came out the front door of the home armed with a shotgun,” stated the news release. “Deputies gave her commands to drop the gun, then she pointed the gun at the deputies, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Francois was airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and on January 11th at approximately 6:15 am, and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division responded to conduct the investigation.

A friend of Francois who asked to remain anonymous, reached out to VVNG and said Betty (the suspect) wore hearing aids and was legally blind. Additionally, Betty would often think someone was breaking into her home but it was usually just her 2 dogs moving around.

The friend feels that Betty probably couldn’t see the deputies or listen to their commands.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Detective Scott Abernathy, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589.

Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.