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Woman, 21, Arrested For Suspected DUI After Crashing Into Victorville Apartment, Injuring Child

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:01 pm | Nov. 04, 2026 Updated 1:01 pm | Nov. 04, 2026
(Photo: Caniese Pearson)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 21-year-old Victorville woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into an occupied apartment building and injuring a child Tuesday night.

Deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the area of Pebble Beach Drive and Riviera Drive at approximately 10:57 p.m. on November 3, 2026, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

During the investigation, deputies learned Naomi Smith was driving a gray Mazda 3 when she collided with an occupied apartment building in the 14000 block of Rodeo Drive.

A child inside the apartment sustained a laceration to a knee and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, sheriff’s officials said.

Smith was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. Booking records list charges of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury, under California Vehicle Code section 23153(a), and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher causing bodily injury, under section 23153(b).

Her bail was listed at $250,000. According to booking records, she is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on November 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., in Department NF.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call or text “Report” to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Information may also be submitted through the department’s online reporting portal.

(photo: El Hermano Pablo)
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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 1:01 pm | Nov. 04, 2026 Updated 1:01 pm | Nov. 04, 2026
Photo of Victor Valley News Group

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