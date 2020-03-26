With supplies strained amid COVID-19, St. Mary Medical Center is accepting donations

APPLE VALLEY (March 25, 2020) – With certain supplies currently strained — including masks, gloves, and goggles — St. Mary Medical Center is accepting donations from the community.

To ensure the safety of caregivers, patients and the community, St. Mary Medical Center is asking anyone willing to donate supplies to abide by the following guidelines:

Donations are limited to 3M N-95 and surgical masks; disposable protective gloves; protective safety goggles; hand sanitizer; paper towels; and toilet paper.

All donations must be new, unused and still in its original packaging.

Due to travel restrictions, we do not recommend dropping supplies off at the hospital. Instead, please email stmaryfoundation@stjoe.org for further instructions. All donations will be logged and reviewed by St. Mary Medical Center Foundation staff.

Other donations — which may include items not in its original packaging — can be mailed to Providence Saint Joseph Health, attn: Kenya Beckmann, 3345 Michelson, Irvine, CA 92612. Please include your name, contact information and an indication that supplies should be allocated to St. Mary Medical Center.

In this time of crisis, St. Mary would like to thank the community for its outpouring of support. While we are not immune from the same issues that are plaguing hospitals across the nation, it has been a moving experience for staff to know how much the community cares.

