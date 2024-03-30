Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow to Region; Including Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In the wake of a powerful winter storm, the City of Hesperia experienced snowfall this morning.

Residents near the top of the Cajon Pass saw snowflakes descent at around 10:35 a.m.

As the system moved through, the National Weather Service maintained a winter storm warning for the San Bernardino County Mountains until 6 PM PDT Sunday, highlighting hazardous conditions above the 5000 feet elevation mark.

The advisory underscored significant snowfall predictions with accumulations ranging from 3 to 6 inches between 5000 to 5500 feet, and increasing amounts at higher altitudes—reaching up to 2 to 3 feet on peaks above 8500 feet.

Travelers have been cautioned as continual snowfall is expected to last throughout today, creating difficult to impossible driving conditions. Winds are forecasted to gust as high as 55 mph, adding to the perilous situation.

For those at higher elevations, the event poses a noteworthy risk. “Travel will be very difficult to impossible,” warned the National Weather Service, advising commuters to carry emergency supplies such as extra flashlights, food, and water if travel is essential.

Snow levels, which initiated at around 6000 feet this morning, were predicted to lower to between 4500 to 5000 feet by tonight. However, Hesperia residents at 3,800 feet began experiencing heavier snow at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Fluctuations are forecasted to continue through Sunday, with snow levels settling between 5000 to 6000 feet.

While the winter display in Hesperia provided a scenic start to the day, the real impact of this storm is reserved for the mountains and cajon pass areas, prompting officials to urge caution and preparedness during this significant weather event.





