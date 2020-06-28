Windy conditions expected through Monday morning; cooler weather ahead

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The windy weather conditions can be expected in the mountains and deserts through Monday morning, according to the US National Weather Service. The strongest winds will be this evening into tonight.

A Wind Advisory issued by the NWS will go into effect from 1:00 PM to 11:00 PM Sunday for the areas of Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley (including cities of Victorville, Hesperia). Those areas can expect wind gusts of 50 MPH and isolated stronger gusts are possible near the foothills.

(US National Weather Service San Diego California)

The warm weather will briefly come to an end on Sunday, with a noticeable cooldown. According to the NWS, we can expect much cooler weather by Monday, with high temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal in some areas.

Victorville City’s Monday night low is forecasted to drop to the low 50’s.

(US National Weather Service San Diego California)

If you’re on the road watch out for areas of blowing dust, and if you’re at home be sure to secure any loose outdoor objects! Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility at times.

Motorists operating high-profile vehicles should use extra precautions. Residents in windy areas should secure outdoor objects.

Have you been liking this heat or are you ready for a cooler weekend?

