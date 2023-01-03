Wind advisory issued for the Victor Valley and more rain is on the way

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Wind Advisory and is forecasting another potentially significant storm system later this week.

The wind advisory went into effect at 4:00 pm, on Monday, January 2, 2023, and will remain in place until at least 6:00 am, Tuesday.

Areas like Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley, and Lucerne Valley can expect 25 to 35 mph southwest winds with 50 to 60 mph gusts.

According to the NWS, our area will see rain that will increase from northwest to southeast tonight, with the heaviest and most widespread rain occurring early Tuesday morning.

“After the main band pushes through, lingering showers will occur through much of the day Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain totals are expected to be less than what we saw on New Years, but pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are still expected, so slow down if you’re traveling tonight,” stated the agency.

Additionally, snow will be possible for communities above 5000 feet on Monday night.

The NWS said motorists should take extra precautions when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Take time to secure outdoor patio furniture etc.

According to the NWS, “another, and potentially significant storm system, looks to move into Southern California late this week. Rain amounts are uncertain at this time, but could be significant. Tune in over the next few days as we refine the forecast!”

Widespread rain, strong winds, and snow are expected with the next storm arriving late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Keep those rain boots and umbrellas handy this week (and potentially next week…), you’re going to need them!

