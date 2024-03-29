Wind Advisory issued for Friday; rain expected Easter weekend into Monday

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The US National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a rainy Easter weekend, coupled with a wind advisory for the Victor Valley region. The advisory, cautioning against strong winds, is scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2024, and will be in effect from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

According to the NWS, southwest to west winds will produce 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts to 50 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 60 mph are possible below the San Gorgonio Pass.

The NWS said rain and mountain snow will begin as early as Friday night, with the heaviest and most widespread activity occurring through the day on Saturday, and again early Sunday morning through the afternoon.

Through Monday, rainfall is expected to range from around 1.5 inches near the coast to 2 to 3 inches in the mountains, locally to around 5 inches on the south slopes of the San Bernardino County mountains.

For the deserts, one-half to one inch is expected for the Apple and Lucerne Valleys and one-quarter to one-half inch for the lower deserts.

Snow levels for the mountains will be between 6000-6500 feet and drop to 5000 feet when the colder air arrives Saturday evening.

Additionally, the NWS released a map highlighting areas where a flood watch was issued for potential excessive (too much) rainfall, mainly Friday night through Saturday. According to the map, a “slight risk” is possible for San Bernardino County including the Cajon Pass area of the 15/215 freeways.

The agency said urban and small stream flooding is possible and significant rises on rivers such as the San Diego River.

Safety Tips During a Wind Advisory

When a wind advisory is issued, it means that gusty winds are expected, which could pose a range of hazards. Here are some safety tips to ensure your well-being during such conditions:

1. Secure Outdoor Objects

Ensure that all outdoor furniture, decorations, and any loose objects are secured or brought indoors. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured items, turning them into dangerous projectiles.

2. Stay Indoors

Avoid going outside unless it’s necessary. High winds can cause flying debris that might lead to injury.

3. Close Windows and Doors

Keep all windows and doors shut to prevent damage and injuries from broken glass or debris.

4. Avoid Road Travel

If you can, stay off the roads. High winds can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles like trucks and SUVs.

5. Steer Clear of Power Lines

Be cautious of downed power lines. Always assume they are live, and report them to the authorities immediately.

6. Prepare for Power Outages

Have a flashlight, batteries, and a first-aid kit on hand. Charge mobile devices and consider a backup power source in case of a prolonged outage.

7. Listen to Authorities

Stay updated with the latest weather updates and follow any instructions from local authorities. They will advise on the safest actions to take during the advisory period.

8. Protect Your Pets

Bring pets indoors to ensure their safety and to prevent them from running away or getting injured in the wind.

By following these precautions, you can stay safe and minimize the risk of harm to yourself, others, and your property during windy conditions.





