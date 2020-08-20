Wildfire smoke causing unhealthy air quality in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Smoke from wildfires burning around Southern California is causing very unhealthy air quality in the Victor Valley Thursday.

The Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District (MDAQMD) advised smoke from the Ranch 2 Fire in Los Angeles County and others even farther away are filling our community with smoke and everyone may be affected.

According to MDAQMD, “Forecasts through Friday, Aug. 21 show further significant impacts from smoke produced from several other fires burning beyond the region as well. This includes smoke from the Lightning Complex Fire burning South of San Francisco that could affect Barstow and other Mojave Desert communities today, Aug. 19, 2020.”

As winds shift and affect the numerous fires burning in California, this advisory will remain in effect until further notice, especially as conditions persist for high fire danger.

Increasing levels of smoke particulate can affect everyone, but it’s particularly unhealthy for those with heart and respiratory illnesses, children, seniors and active adults. People are encouraged to stay indoors with windows and doors closed and AC set to recirculate if possible.

In any area impacted by smoke:

everyone should avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion;

should avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion; people with respiratory or heart disease, older adults, and children should remain indoors ;

; keep windows and doors closed;

run your air conditioner if you have one; recirculation function is ideal.

avoid using a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

The U.S. EPA’s Smoke-Ready toolbox offers helpful tips to protect your health and that of those around you at https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/fires-and-your-health.

