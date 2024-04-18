Wife of Phelan Man Killed in Head-on Crash Launches GoFundMe Campaign

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The wife of a driver killed in a head-on crash Sunday night in Phelan created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her late-husbands funeral expenses.

The fatal accident happened at about 8:15 pm, on April 14, 2024, on Phelan Road, just east of Tumbleweed Road, and involved a white 2018 GMC Yukon and a blue 2015 Subaru Forester.

A 38-year-old Oak Hills woman and her child passenger were eastbound on Phelan Road in the Yukon. Tommy Solis, 27, a resident of Phelan, was behind the wheel of a blue 2015 Subaru Forester, traveling in the opposite direction.

“The driver of the GMC Yukon veered to the left from the eastbound lane, crossing the left turn lane, into the westbound lane, and into the path of the Subaru,” stated California Highway Patrol officials in a news release.

Firefighter-paramedics from San Bernardino County Fire pronounced Solis deceased at the scene.

The young girl was rushed to a trauma center and is expected to survive her injuries. Her mom, the female driver of the SUV, was airlifted to a hospital where she was pronounced deceased, her identity has not been released.

Patricia, the wife of Tommy Solis, created a GoFundMe campaign for her husband who never made it home. Patricia describes Tommy as a cherished son, brother, husband, and devoted father to two beautiful children.

“Tommy was known for his kind heart, generous spirit, and the great love he had for his family. His greatest joy was being a father, and he embraced every moment,” stated Patricia.

The GoFundMe will help cover the funeral expenses and to provide for Tommy’s children, ensuring they receive the care and support they need during this difficult time and into the future.

(Gofundme)

“Any support you can offer, whether it be a donation, a share of this campaign, or simply keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers, will be profoundly appreciated. We aim to honor Tommy’s memory in the best way possible while securing stability for his children. Please help us remember Tommy and support his most cherished ones. Your generosity and kindness mean the world to us during this painful time,” stated Patricia.

Donations can be made via the following link: Tommy Solis

The incident is still under investigation by Officer X. Rodriguez at the Victorville CHP Station. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.





