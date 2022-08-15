Wife launches Gofundme for motorcyclist killed on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– The wife of a 30-year-old motorcyclist killed in a traffic accident in Victorville has launched a Gofundme account to help cover funeral expenses.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, at about 10:57 a.m., a vehicle vs motorcycle crash was reported in the area of Bear Valley Road and Seventh Avenue in Victorville. The crash involved a white Suzuki GSX and a silver Fiat 500L.

When deputies and medical personnel arrived on scene and they located the driver of the motorcycle on the ground.

Through investigation, deputies determined the driver of the Fiat made a left turn from Bear Valley Road into the Food 4 Less shopping center parking lot. The motorcycle was going west when it struck the rear passenger door of the Fiat causing the rider to be ejected.

The rider identified as Pedro Alvarez, a resident of Victorville, was rushed to Desert Valley Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Jessica Garcia, Pedro’s wife, created a Gofundme to help cover the cost of his funeral. My loving, kind husband has left his two-year-old son and me too soon,” stated Jessica in the account description. “We are left with extreme sadness and emptiness and will miss his goofy personality. Loved by many, he will be genuinely missed. Besides being a wonderful husband, he was a wonderful, fun-loving father, son & brother, Pedro Alvarez.”

Jessica said Peter or also known as “Dro” would always go out of his way to help anyone he could. He was an avid fabricator and welder who loved riding his motorcycle. She also hopes his kindness and love continue to be felt by everyone he knew.

Peter was the household provider and his sudden death has left his wife with unforeseen expenses. “I want to give Peter the memorial he deserves, to honor his memory and say our last goodbyes,” she stated. Donations can be made via the following link: Peter Dro Pedro

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the crash or anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact Deputy J. Mata or Deputy J. Salas at the Victorville Police Department, at (760) 241-2911.

