Wife arrested for shooting and killing husband in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A 48-year-old Lucerne Valley woman was arrested for murder after she shot and killed her husband, officials said.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 9:51 a.m., deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a suspicious circumstances call at a residence in the 32600 block of State Highway 18, Lucerne Valley.

According to a sheriff’s news release, when deputies arrived, they located the victim, identified as 61-year-old Pierre Antoine, of Lucerne Valley, deceased, inside the residence.



The Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and assumed the investigation.

Through investigation, it was determined Pierre’s wife, Jennifer Antoine, shot and killed Pierre while inside the residence.

Jennifer was arrested for murder and booked in at the High Desert Detention Center where she remains in custody without bail.

Authorities did not share details about a possible motive. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

