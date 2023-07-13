All NewsVictorville News

Widespread power outage reported in Hesperia and Victorville Wednesday night

power outage

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents from Hesperia and Victorville reported a widespread power outage on Wednesday night.

At about 9:35 pm, on July 12, 2023, members from the Victor Valley News Facebook posted about the sudden loss of power.

Some residents reported their lights flickered but continued having electricity, however, many other residents weren’t as lucky and are experiencing a power outage.

According to preliminary reports, a blown transformer in the area of Balsam Road near Jasmine Street, caused the outage and lines to fall to the ground.

Mariposa and Bear Valley Roads were a couple of the busy roadways also affected.

At this time an estimated time of restoration is reported to be 12:00 am, however, a few residents reported power was restored for them. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Credit: Angela Bonilla)
