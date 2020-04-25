Widening of Highway 395 from SR-18 to Chamberlaine Way continues

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — As the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) continues the US 395 – Phase 1 Widening Project crews are working behind k-rail throughout the corridor (US 395 between SR-18/Palmdale Road and Chamberlaine Way.)

For the next three months, crews plan to finish paving on the northbound side of US 395 as well as shift traffic to prepare for the last phase of construction.

Please be alert and proceed with caution as you travel through the corridor.

For the week of April 27, all work will be conducted behind k-rail during the day and includes:﻿

Installing electrical services and boxes

Constructing soundwalls between Air Base Road and Chamberlaine Way

Please remember all construction is dynamic and the schedule is weather-permitting and subject to change.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.