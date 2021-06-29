WIC to Increase Fruits and Vegetables for Four Months with American Rescue Plan Funding

CALIFORNIA — Starting June 1, California Women, Infants and Children (WIC) families saw a temporary increase in their monthly WIC fruits and vegetables benefit to $35 for each qualifying family member. Ordinarily, children ages one to five receive $9 per month, and, pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women receive $11 per month.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act allowed the California WIC program to enhance the program’s fruits and vegetables benefit for the summer.

“The fruits and vegetables benefit has a significant impact on the dietary quality of WIC families,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables reduces the prevalence of chronic disease and strengthens the immune system. This increased benefit will allow families enrolled in the WIC program to buy and consume more healthy fruits and vegetables.”

The fruit and vegetables benefit increase will be issued from June 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Benefits are good for 30 days from the date they are issued. For example, benefits issued on September 27 can still be used through October 26.

WIC families can also use their fruits and vegetables benefits at any WIC-Authorized grocery store or Farmers’ Markets accepting the WIC Card. Locations can be found by visiting www.myfamily.wic.ca.gov.

To apply for WIC services and learn more about WIC Fruits and Vegetables benefits, call San Bernardino County WIC at 1-800-472-2321 or visit www.sbcounty.gov/WIC.

