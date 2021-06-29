All News
WIC to Increase Fruits and Vegetables for Four Months with American Rescue Plan Funding
CALIFORNIA — Starting June 1, California Women, Infants and Children (WIC) families saw a temporary increase in their monthly WIC fruits and vegetables benefit to $35 for each qualifying family member. Ordinarily, children ages one to five receive $9 per month, and, pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women receive $11 per month.
Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act allowed the California WIC program to enhance the program’s fruits and vegetables benefit for the summer.
“The fruits and vegetables benefit has a significant impact on the dietary quality of WIC families,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables reduces the prevalence of chronic disease and strengthens the immune system. This increased benefit will allow families enrolled in the WIC program to buy and consume more healthy fruits and vegetables.”
The fruit and vegetables benefit increase will be issued from June 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021. Benefits are good for 30 days from the date they are issued. For example, benefits issued on September 27 can still be used through October 26.
WIC families can also use their fruits and vegetables benefits at any WIC-Authorized grocery store or Farmers’ Markets accepting the WIC Card. Locations can be found by visiting www.myfamily.wic.ca.gov.
To apply for WIC services and learn more about WIC Fruits and Vegetables benefits, call San Bernardino County WIC at 1-800-472-2321 or visit www.sbcounty.gov/WIC.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
5 Helicopters to land for a crash on 15 freeway
-
All News5 days ago
2 arrested after Victorville pursuit ends in Cajon Pass
-
All News2 days ago
One dead in shooting at Victorville house party
-
All News5 days ago
SB County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on child porn charges
-
All News1 day ago
Crews battling brush fire with a rapid rate of spread in San Bernardino
-
All News20 hours ago
17-year-old killed at Victorville house party ID’d, suspect arrested
-
All News1 day ago
Authorities target multiple illegal marijuana grows in Apple Valley
-
All News18 hours ago
Motorcyclist injured in Cajon Pass crash on NB I-15