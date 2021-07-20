Western Dental opens new office on Seventh Street in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable, high-quality oral health care announced the opening of a new office in Victorville.

The latest office, located at 14678 Seventh Street (corner of La Paz Drive) is the third Western Dental location in the Victor Valley bringing the total number of California offices to 236.

“We’re pleased to be able to expand access to quality, affordable dental care for residents of Victorville and surrounding cities, including Adelanto, Hesperia and Apple Valley,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer of Western Dental.

The newly constructed office includes 10 operatories and exam rooms, plus four treatment rooms dedicated to pediatric dentistry and endodontics. A full complement of dental services is offered – including general dentistry, orthodontics, oral surgery, dental implants and oral hygiene services – to create a “dental home” for patients.

“We’re in the heart of downtown Victorville, the oldest part of the city, which makes access much easier for families just to the north,” said Managing Dentist Dr. George Parker. “We look forward to welcoming all residents of Victor Valley to our beautiful new office.”

The new office is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office is closed on Wednesdays. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

(Western Dental is the leading provider of services to adults and children in the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) – part of the Medi-Cal public insurance program that provides health care benefits for more than 13 million individuals and families in California. Western Dental welcomes patients covered by Denti-Cal, in addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, at all of its California offices. — courtesy photo)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.