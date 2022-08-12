Westbound Bear Valley Road in Victorville closed for a motorcycle accident investigation

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A major injury crash involving a motorcycle has prompted the closure of westbound Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Just before 11:00 am, on Friday, August 12, 2022, emergency personnel and deputies responded to a traffic collision near the entrance of the Food 4 Less shopping center between Seventh and Fifth Streets.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and located the rider down in the roadway. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said the rider was transported to the hospital but an update on his condition was not available.

The male driver of a silver Fiat with damage to the right rear passenger side remained at the scene during the investigation. Officers confirmed that alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the accident.

Westbound Bear Valley Road is currently closed between Fifth and Seventh Avenue in Victorville. The road closure has prompted major traffic congestion and motorists should avoid the area until the investigation is wrapped up.

The investigation into the cause of the collision was ongoing as of 1:00 pm. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

