Westbound Bear Valley Road Closed After Pedestrian Hit in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A portion of Bear Valley Road was shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Saturday night.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:46 p.m. on November 5, 2022, in the westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road, between Cottonwood and Locust Avenues.
The Victorville Fire Department arrived onscene and found one person suffering from major injuries and requested a helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital.
The pedestrian was further transported by helicopter to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies with the Victorville Police arrived to shut down the roadway between Locust and Cottonwood as they investigated the scene.
Shattered pieces of glass were visible in the number 1 lane of westbound Bear Valley Road, however, there was no visible vehicle nearby. It’s unclear if authorities are investigating this collision as a hit-and-run at this time.
Deputies were interviewing two people at the scene where a bike was laying on the sidewalk. It’s unclear if the bike or the witnesses were related to the incident.
