Westbound 210 freeway in San Bernardino closed after pursuit ends in shooting

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The westbound 210 freeway in San Bernardino is closed after a pursuit ended in a barrage of gunfire Wednesday morning.

According to preliminary reports, this was a pursuit involving an SUV that ended in gunfire on the WB-210 connector. A CHP helicopter landed on the 210 freeway at University, however, it’s unknown if anybody was transported or wounded.

Traffic through the area is backed-up in both directions and a hard closure will be in place for approximately 5-hours. Traffic is being diverted as follows: Westbound 210 to northbound 215 transition road// southbound 215 to westbound 210 connector, according to CHP incident logs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(Photo by Mario Barrett)

