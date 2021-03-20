Welfare check in Hesperia turns into drug bust, 2 arrested

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies conducting a welfare check at a home in Hesperia ended up discovering an illegal THC lab and arresting two men, officials said.

It happened on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at about 1:51 pm, in the 14000 block of Aspen Street. A 911 call from the location prompted deputies Martin and Sharp with the Hesperia Police Department to respond.

When the deputies arrived they found the home unsecured with no one inside. “During a brief security check for any subjects in distress, Deputy Martin located a suspected THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) lab in the rear garage in plain view,” stated sheriff’s officials.

The location was secured and with the assistance of the Hesperia Multiple Enforcement Team (MET), a search warrant was conducted.

During the search warrant, Brandon Hope 34, a resident of Hesperia, and Andrew Bobbitt, 34, a resident of Bloomington, were located hiding in a detached residence. “Additionally, 3 rifles and a handgun, along with lab materials for making THC wax, suspected methamphetamine and heroin were located,” stated sheriff’s officials.

(image: Google Maps)

Hope and Bobbitt were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. Bobbitt’s charges were HS11370.1(a)- possession of a controlled substance while armed and PC29800(a)(1)- felon in possession of a firearm.

Hope’s charges were HS11370.1(a)- possession of a controlled substance while armed, HS11379.6(a)- manufacturing a controlled substance and HS25189.6(b)- knowingly disposing of hazardous waste without a permit.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo courtesy of the Hesperia Police Department)

