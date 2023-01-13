Week 3 of Operation Dust Devil: 21 citations issued, 5 vehicles towed, 1 arrested

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — During the third week of Operation Dust Devil, deputies patrolled Juniper Flats to Big Bear, Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Landers, and 29 Palms.

Deputies issued 21 California Vehicle Code Citations, 1 San Bernardino County Code Enforcement citation, towed 5 vehicles, and made 1 arrest.

Throughout the patrol, deputies contacted 615 citizens and provided educational resources on legal riding areas and safe riding practices.

During the weekend, deputies assigned to Operation Dust Devil were on scene to assist fire personnel in the recovery of an off highway vehicle that had been submerged in the Deep Creek Spillway area. The occupants of the vehicle were uninjured and assisted to safety.

On December 17, 2022, the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors authorized funding to assist with county-wide off highway vehicle enforcement. The funding allows the Sheriff’s Department to increase law enforcement services related to quality-of-life issues affecting the communities in our county.

Operation Dust Devil will take place over the next several months to encourage safe and responsible off highway vehicle operation, by way of education and enforcement throughout San Bernardino County.

Operation Dust Devil will focus on off highway vehicle operations throughout the county’s 20,105 sq. miles.

The operation will include personnel from the Sheriff’s Off Highway Vehicle Team and various patrol stations. They will work with San Bernardino County Land Use Services/Code Enforcement, San Bernardino Park Services, Hesperia Park Services, US Forest Service, California State Parks, Bureau of Land Management, Department of Fish and Game, National Parks Service, BNSF Police, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino Police Department, Rialto Police Department and Colton Police Department.

The goal of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Off Highway Vehicle Team is to contact off highway vehicle enthusiasts and educate them in the safe and proper use of their equipment, to include use of helmets, seat belts, and operating on designated off highway vehicle trails and open areas.

Many enthusiasts are unaware of the locations of the legal and open off highway vehicle riding areas. The County of San Bernardino and Sheriff’s Department supports responsible and safe off highway vehicle use and encourages enthusiasts to use the below links to learn about and discover the legal off highway vehicle opportunities in the county.

If you would like the team to assess a particular area regarding illegal riding, please email OHV@sbcsd.org.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.