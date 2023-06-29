Weapons and Contraband found during a sweep of the Central Detention CenterJail

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On June 17, 2023, a facility-wide search was conducted at the Central Detention Center (CDC) and found weapons and contraband during the sweep.

Officials said the operation consisted of numerous CDC staff, canine detection units from San Bernardino County Probation, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Narcotics Division, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Patton State Hospital Police, and the Veteran’s Affairs Police.

The operation was successful in recovering weapons and dangerous contraband from inside the jail facility. During the search of the facility, detection canines located U.S. mail inside the housing units that contained narcotics.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Detention staff continues to combat the smuggling of narcotics into our correctional facilities. Using K9 drug detection dogs and advanced investigation techniques, the team has successfully intercepted multiple attempts to bring illegal substances into county jails and state prisons. These efforts are crucial in maintaining the safety and security of both staff and inmates, as well as preventing the spread of drug-related issues within the facilities. The detention staff remains committed to staying vigilant in their efforts to keep our jails drug-free and will continue to utilize all available resources to achieve this goal.

