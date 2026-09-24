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WATCH: Video Shows Motorcyclist Kick And Break Tesla’s Passenger-Side Mirror On 15 Freeway In Cajon Pass

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:31 pm | Sep. 23, 2026 Updated 10:34 pm | Sep. 23, 2026
Video Shows Motorcyclist Kick And Break Tesla Mirror On 15 Freeway In Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Hesperia resident is asking for the public’s help identifying a motorcyclist who was recorded on Tesla cameras kicking and breaking the passenger-side mirror of their vehicle in the Cajon Pass on the 15 Freeway.

The incident happened at about 9:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, on the southbound 15 Freeway before the 215 interchange.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told VVNG they were driving when the motorcyclist rode alongside their Tesla and kicked the passenger-side exterior mirror, breaking it.

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“This morning I was driving and a motorcyclist kicked and broke my rear view passenger mirror,” the victim told VVNG.

The same motorcyclist then continued ahead and struck the passenger-side mirror of another vehicle, according to the victim. The Tesla’s dash cameras captured clear footage of the motorcyclist, who did not have a visible license plate, the vehicle owner said.

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“I reach out to you guys for help because I know this person might live up there and he might be doing this on the regular to other cars,” the victim said. “He had no plates.”

According to the victim, they attempted to report the incident to the California Highway Patrol but were told nothing could be done without a license plate number.

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The victim said the damage to their Tesla is expected to cost $908 to repair.

“I’m sure this guy goes around doing this, especially since he proceeded to do it to the other car in front,” the victim said.

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Anyone with information that may help identify the motorcyclist is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 10:31 pm | Sep. 23, 2026 Updated 10:34 pm | Sep. 23, 2026
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