WATCH: Dashcam Video Captures Road Rage Incident On Highway 18 In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dashcam video captured a road rage incident Sunday evening on Highway 18 near Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville, where a man is seen approaching another vehicle before allegedly punching and shattering its windshield.

The incident happened at about 7:10 p.m. on August 16, 2026, after an encounter that Joseph, the victim, said began at the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Highway 18 in Apple Valley.

According to Joseph, the driver of a white 2013 Toyota Corolla was stopped at a green light at the intersection, prompting Joseph to honk.

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Joseph said that after the honking, the Corolla continued westbound on Highway 18 toward Victorville and began driving erratically through traffic.

The vehicles eventually reached the next traffic signal at Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville, where the confrontation escalated.

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Dashcam video shows the male driver of the Corolla outside his vehicle and walking toward Joseph’s vehicle. Joseph said the man then struck the front passenger side of the windshield with his fist, shattering the glass, before returning to the Corolla and driving away.

Immediately after the windshield is struck, Joseph drives away from the confrontation. Photos shared by Joseph following the incident show extensive cracking across the passenger side of the windshield.

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Joseph posted the dashcam video and photos on Facebook and asked the community if anyone recognized the man.

A commenter on Joseph’s post said they witnessed the incident and told Joseph he was smart for driving away rather than continuing the confrontation.

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Joseph said the incident, along with the Corolla’s license plate number, was reported to authorities.

As of Monday morning, VVNG has not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

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The dashcam footage shows how an interaction as brief as honking at another motorist can escalate into a dangerous road rage confrontation.

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