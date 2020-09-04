All News
Wanted suspect who slipped out of handcuffs in Spring Valley Lake arrested
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Following an extensive hours-long search authorities arrested a 22-year-old suspect who slipped out of police handcuffs.
On Thursday, September 3, 2020, deputies responded to a report of a male subject sleeping in a car in the area of Greensboro Road and Richmond Place in the community of Spring Valley Lake.
Deputies contacted the male identified as David Sean Buckner, Jr. and determined he had an active felony warrant for larceny.
Buckner was handcuffed and placed in the rear of a patrol vehicle where he was able to slip out of his cuffs and escape the patrol unit.
Deputies from the Specialized Enforcement Division, Aviation, and a K9 were called to the scene.
At approximately 3:32 p.m., Buckner was found hiding in some bushes of a residence in the 13000 block of Greensboro Road. He was arrested, transported, and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for a felony warrant and escape from custody.
