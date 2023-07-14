Wanted murder suspect involved in shoot-out with police in Victorville was arrested during traffic stop

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a wanted murder suspect that was also involved in a shootout with police in Victorville.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, at 10:14 p.m., deputies from the Victorville Station responded to the Mariposa Inn after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Deputies arrived at the 13400 block of Mariposa Road and observed a suspicious male in a walkway of the inn.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “When deputies attempted to contact the male, the male shot at deputies. Deputies returned fire, and the suspect fled the scene.”

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division (SWAT) also responded, and after an extensive search, the suspect was not located.

Through investigation, detectives identified 33-year-old Rene Rangel, a resident of Barstow, as the suspect who shot at the deputies.

On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 1:36 p.m., deputies contacted Rangel on an unrelated traffic stop. Rangel was transported to the Victorville Sheriff’s Station.

Rangel was also wanted by the Barstow Police Department for a murder which occurred in their jurisdiction. Rangel was booked into the High Desert Detention Center by Barstow Police Department for PC 187 – Murder. Charges from the Sheriff’s Department’s shooting will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

