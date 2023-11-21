Walter Clark Legal Group Launches Thanksgiving Safe Ride Home Program; Offering Up to $50 Reimbursement for Fares

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – In an effort to promote safe driving during the Thanksgiving holiday, Walter Clark Legal Group is implementing its Safe Ride Home Program. The program aims to provide a free alternative for alcohol-impaired drivers who opt for a cab or rideshare service instead of driving under the influence.

From 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM on Wednesday, November 22, and Thursday, November 23, 2023, participants can take advantage of this initiative. To be eligible for reimbursement, individuals must register online for a complimentary Reimbursement Coupon at walterclark.com/holiday.

Walter Clark Legal Group encourages everyone to register for the Reimbursement Coupon ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. With alcohol impairment often leading to unpredictable situations, it is crucial to have a backup plan for a safe ride home from a bar, restaurant, or house party. Even consuming just a few drinks can result in symptoms of alcohol impairment. The Safe Ride Home Program is designed to provide individuals with a free alternative, ultimately reducing alcohol-related road accidents.

This public service is sponsored by Walter Clark Legal Group and is available in several California communities, including the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley and the Morongo Basin, Banning/Beaumont, and El Centro. Reimbursement coupons are valid for a single one-way ride from a bar, restaurant, or party to a safe destination, such as a hotel or residence, with a maximum fare of $50. Interested participants must be 21 years or older and possess a valid driver’s license. Additional program details can be found at walterclark.com.

About Walter Clark Legal Group

Walter Clark Legal Group is a reputable law firm specializing in personal injury cases across Southern California. Serving the communities of Coachella Valley, Banning, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley, Morongo Basin, and El Centro, the firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and promoting safety on the roads. To learn more about Walter Clark Legal Group, please visit walterclark.com.

